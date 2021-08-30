FEARLESS SEAN TEMBO TELLS HH OFF
-Copper prices are at an all-time high because the entire world is moving towards electric vehicles and copper is the main component
-The IMF just gave us US$1.33 billion free of charge
-Our gross foreign reserves are standing at about US$3 billion.
-And yet President Hichilema wants to borrow money from the IMF instead of exploiting our existing resources to turnaround the economy.
-Country men and women, you might need to start accepting the fact that Bally will not be able to fix it. He has the wrong mindset
Ba Tembo,
When you finally grow up, let us know and we shall find you a woman. Mr Divorcee
See one with right mind set!!! E-pain is real and terrible to human brain!!
Mr Sean Tembo, no wonder your face is bleached and defaced; I didn’t know it’s because your brain is rotten! Go and wash your face man, and start thinking properly! Arsewhore!
What makes Mr Sean Tembo think that he is the most intelligent person on earth?
Iwe Chikala.
Shimabolo.