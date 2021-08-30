FEARLESS SEAN TEMBO TELLS HH OFF

-Copper prices are at an all-time high because the entire world is moving towards electric vehicles and copper is the main component

-The IMF just gave us US$1.33 billion free of charge

-Our gross foreign reserves are standing at about US$3 billion.

-And yet President Hichilema wants to borrow money from the IMF instead of exploiting our existing resources to turnaround the economy.

-Country men and women, you might need to start accepting the fact that Bally will not be able to fix it. He has the wrong mindset