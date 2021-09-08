BALLY’S YOUTHS IN CABINET
Young People who have made it as Ministers in Ballys Cabinet are;
1. Leonard Mbao MP (Mpulungu)- Northern Province.
2. Chushi Kasanda MP (Chisamba)-Minister of Information and Media.
3. Rodney Sikumba MP (Livingstone)-Tourism, Arts and Culture.
4. Mulambo Haimbe MP (Lusaka Central) Minister of Justice.
5. Cornelius Mweetwa MP (Choma Central) Southern Province.
6. Paul Chanda Kabuswe MP ( Chililabombwe)- Minister of Mines and Minerals.
7. Elvis Nkandu MP(Kaputa)- Youth and Sport