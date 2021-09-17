BAN ON FOREST 27 ILLEGAL -DICKSON JERE

In Administrative Law, we are taught to always check the powers of decision-makers. Under which law was the decision made? Does that law, if it exists, give Ministers powers to act?

Have read the story on the halting of construction in Forest 27.

But no single newspaper or media house has indicated which law or powers was invoked by the Ministers.

I am interested to know…anyone with details?

By the way, this matter was in Court last time I checked, what is the status of that case?

NB. The degazetting of the forest was done under Forest Act No.4 of 2015 through Statutory Instruments 62 of 2017, 59 of 2018 and 13 of 2019.