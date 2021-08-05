Ban UPND from elections – Nawakwi tells ECZ

Forum for Democracy and Development Leader Edith Nawakwi has asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to ban UPND candidates and their leader for the continued violence activities in the country.

Mrs Nawakwi said it is sad that the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema prides in the shedding of blood by his party cadres.

The FDD leader said it is not enough that some candidates are just suspended for violence but more action is needed.

Mrs Nawakwi said Mr Hichilema posses a security risk by ignoring violence perpetuated by his followers.

She further said if the opposition party is not acted upon, there will be need to engage the army and other security wings to protect Zambians.

Mrs Nawakwi said Mr Hichilema should not harbor Criminals in his campaigns.

“Hakainde Hichilema should tell his supporters to stop behaving like lunatics,” she said.

“Hakainde Hichilema is moving around with a white bus that has his goons with offensive weapons who assault people wherever he is.”

Speaking when she visited a Patriotic front supporter Bevin Simbeye who was nearly killed in Isoka by UPND cadres, Mrs Nawakwi said criminal acts can only be stopped by disqualifying violent members of a political party.

She said the UPND Leader has clearly failed to control his violent cadres that are going around maming people.

Mrs Nawakwi has urged Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to act and not just speak against it.

“Police should act to prevent innocent citizens from being maimed and killed by the UPND. I therefore challenge the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to act and protect citizens against UPND cadres. We don’t need to hear him say ‘Police will get tougher but show action,” she said.

“No Normal human being would enjoy seeing blood wherever they go,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Isoka incident Victim Bevin Simbeye who is nursing serious wounds in the hospital has expressed disappointment at the actions by the UPND followers.

He explained that he and his friends were attacked by UPND cadres without any reason at in the presence of police officers. Mr Simbeye said him and his friends did not even fight back and remained peaceful because this is what President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has been preaching.

He has assured President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire Patriotic Front leadership that victory is certain for the party in Isoka and that is why the opposition is scared.

“We don’t pride ourselves in violent activities. This is what what our President has been telling us. Even when we are attacked we still remain peaceful but will fight in the ballot,” he said.