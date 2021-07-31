BAN UPND- PF’S ANTONIO MWANZA

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) should ban UPND campaigns in Lusaka, PF Media Director Antonio Mwanza has charged.

Police Deputy Inspector General Charity Katanga said thugs believed to be UPND cadres yesterday savagely and instantly murdered two PF supporters Danny Chingangu and Teddy other names not known, at the PF camp at Kanyama Ward 13 along Mbasela road within Kanyama Compound.

Four suspects identified as Francis Chabala aged 21, Samson Mumba aged 29, Namushi Chikunona (female) aged 24 and Geoffrey Chikoti age not known were arrested and detained in Police custody.

At a media briefing in Lusaka today, the PF Media Director said the merciless brutal killing of the two PF members would not be treated ordinarily calling on Zambia Police Service to ensure that criminals were brought to book.

Mr. Mwanza said UPND President Hakainde Hichilema, the church and foreign interests never condemned violence even when there was clear evidence.

He said the UPND was aware that it had no numbers to win the next election and resorted to hiring ex- prisoners to cause violence in order to disrupt elections in PF strongholds.

At the same function, PF Kanyama Parliamentary Candidate Elizabeth Phiri accused UPND of hiring foreigners to cause violence in Kanyama.

She said the PF would leave everything to God over the merciless killing of innocent people.

And PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC) and Lusaka Provincial Chairman Kennedy Kamba alerted PF youths to protect ordinary citizens from continued attacks from UPND.

Mr. Kamba said the UPND had started creating centres near polling stations to intimidate voters on the voting day calling for such centres to be disbanded.