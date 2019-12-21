By Aaron Shimakanga

BANE LIFE IS A MYSTERY SO WHEN I SAY THAT ECL SHOULD RECONCILE WITH HH BEFORE 2021 I JUST MEAN THAT.

Life is sometimes a serious mystery to us but to God who is omnipresent,omnipotent and omniscient life is just like the same,this is why 1000 days to God is equal to a day,no wonder the Bible says that a day spent in his presence is better than thousands days spent elsewhere….But Son of HH what are you up ,come on get to the point?Well what Son of HH Is saying is that the new Presidential Political Advisor Chris Zumani Zimba was once an ardent armchair critic of ECL just like his former President CK or Son of HH…probably or perhaps more than even Son of HH but today out of the Kaiser Zulu’s life of thuggish and violence God has used it to appoint him while disappointing the other one.

In Life you never know who is gonna help the others and just like these mean,sworn enemies of HH & arrogant Ministers from the Northern Block and other areas who wanted HH by all means to be crucified or go into the gallows early..I ve a strong conviction one day that these guys will bow ,salute and give HH the standing ovation because time is the best equalizer through God.Time and seasons happen to them all and just like the sun revolves around the earth so is our life.

Chris Zumani Zumba’s example is an eye opener to the entire PF clan who sees HH as the demon and ECL as the alpha and Omega,the first and the last and further more see ECL as the infallible one.While being on earth and entrusted with some responsibilities let’s make sure that we utilizes our opportunity and discharge or excute our duties diligently to benefit the Zambians and make peace with everyone like Jesus did unlike creating some more enemies like what the violent and vulgar KZ did.

Atleast With Chris Zumani Zimba he was just playing the role of the opposition like his political mentor,Fatherhood or President CK does by providing the checks and balance unlike what ECL and his surrogates,obsequious and sycophants cadres does or ve been doing to HH.HH has been the only one quoted asking for reconciliation with ECL and his surrogates and yet the PF surrogates are the most culprits who will need HH when the electorates decides to exit ECL and take him into the political gallows in 2021.

While we sympathize with KZ with the crocodile tears (or eyes ) 👀,we would like to remind him that the reasons why the people are happy is because he exerted the excruciating pain on innocent souls and this is why when given public office next time it is good to be level headed.Positions come and go but friends or people remains.

While everyone was in a jovial and Jubilant about KZ’s termination of work,surprisingly the PF surrogates,opportunistic and sycophants who thinks through the pot belly are the only ones who were mad because as usual their pre-occupied priority is anchored on avarice and personal aggrandizement at the expense of improving the country or being concerned about the status quo.

SON OF HH THE ADVOCATE NOT FOR THE ELITE BUT MARGINALIZED,STIGMATIZED,UNDERPRIVILEGED,TRAUMATIZED,GOOD GOVERNANCE,VICTIMS OF POLITICAL VIOLENCE AND INJUSTICE