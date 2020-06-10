By Lomphande Phiri

Bars and night clubs owners have threatened to reopen their businesses if government does not address their concerns in the next one week.

Bars and Night Clubs Owners Association Of Zambia Secretary General Edmond Lifwekelo says members have been negatively affected due to the continued closure of their business and are now finding it difficult to survive under the current harsh economic challenges.

Mr Lifwekelo in an interview with phoenix news disclosed that 40 bar owners have so far resolved to open with or without government’s directive.

He adds that the despite government’s engagement with the association, their concerns to resume operations have fallen on deaf ears.

Bars and night clubs were closed over 2 months ago by President Edgar Lungu after the outbreak of Covid 19 in the country.

PHOENIX FM NEWS