By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Bar and Nightclub Owners Association has written to Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja informing him of its intention to hold a peaceful protest and present a petition to President Edgar Lungu on the suffering of its members as a result of the continued closure of their businesses.

Association Secretary General Edmond Lifwekelo is disappointed with the failure by President Lungu to consider the proposals that the association made to government through the minister of local government on re-opening their businesses.

During his national address yesterday, President Lungu said businesses such as bars and nightclubs will remain closed until after the cold season as this is the period when more Covid-19 cases are expected.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Lifwekelo says it is disappointing that despite all their pleas and recommendations to government to reopen their businesses, the president has still insisted that they remain closed.

