By Lukundo Nankamba

The Bars and Night Club Owners Association of Zambia have resolved not to vote for President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front in the August 12 general elections.

Commenting on president Edgar Lungu’s assurance to marketeers when he visited Mtendere market in Lusaka that he will not close down markets as a result of the pandemic because it is their source of livelihood, Association President Peter Mwale says such a directive by the president is very biased because bars and night clubs are also a source of livelihood but have been targeted and are being closed without consideration.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Mwale is of the view that bars and nightclubs contribute more to Zambia’s economic development than marketeers hence should not be taken advantage of.

He says it is in this vain that the association has resolved with its entire membership not to give the PF a vote in next month’s elections.

PHOENIX NEWS