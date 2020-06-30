By Watch Reporter

The Bar Owners Association of Zambia has described Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa’s action to withdraw operating licenses for Chicagos, Grand Daddy and other bars and night clubs found operating illegally in Lusaka as mischievous.

Association president Edmond Lifwekelo has since threaten to write Local Government Minister Charles Banda over Sampa’s conduct.

According to Lifwekelo, the withdrawal of the licenses lacked procedure and therefore illegal.

“I will be writing Local Government Minister Dr. Charles Banda complaining on the mayor’s action. The mayor dis not follow procedure before withdrawing the licenses,” said Lifwekelo.

And Sampa has says he has nothing fo do with the situation as council will soon decide the fate of all places whose licences were revoked for breaching various local government regulations and regulations as guided by the health act.

On Saturday 27th June 2020, Mayor Sampa withdrew Trading Licenses for MS Liquor, Grill Beat Pub, Chicago’s and Granddaddy’s Pub and Grill for not adhering to COVID-19 preventive measures.