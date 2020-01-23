Former United States of American President Barack Obama has announced that he is considering running for President in Kenya.

Obama’s announcement stunned everyone including Leaders in Kenya and many African Countries.

In a surprise announcement that could upset African politics for years to come, former American President Barack Obama has confirmed his candidacy in the 2021 Kenyan presidential campaign.

Mr. Obama is a Son of a Kenyan senior governmental economist, Barack Hussein Obama Sr., the politician who served as the 44th President of the United States from 2009 to 2017 is actually touring Africa to give a series of conferences and made his intentions known.

He made it clear that he was sick of African Politicians and wanted to turn Kenya around.

Source; Kenyan Live.