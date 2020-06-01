Barack Obama took to social media on Friday, where he posted a heartfelt and powerful statement about the horrific death of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minneapolis moments after Officer Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to his neck with the help of several other cops.

The former president shared a few personal letters that he has received throughout the week about the pain that African Americans are feeling as they watch one of their own struggle for almost 9 minutes, beg for his life, and plead for his deceased mother to save him before dying while in custody.

Obama said this about racism in this country: “We have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly ‘normal.’”

Obama also spoke about Ahmaud Arbery, a black man jogging who was killed in Georgia by two white vigilantes and the incident in Central Park in which a white woman, who was walking her dog, threatened to call the police on Christian Cooper, a highly-educated black man birding in the park.

He went on to say: “It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a ‘new normal’ in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions and our hearts.”

My statement on the death of George Floyd: pic.twitter.com/Hg1k9JHT6R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 29, 2020

There have been many protests since the incident, and President Donald Trump had this to say on the matter: “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

He added: “..These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty, and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Protesters have taken to major US cities to demand change.