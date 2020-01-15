Zambia Women’s national team star forward Barbara Banda has left Spanish outfit EDF Logroño after completing her switch to Chinese Women’s Super League side Shanghai Shengli.

The Spanish outfit confirmed the departure of the Copper Queens vice-captain in a heartwarming statement posted on their official social media pages.

The Zambia Women’s national team striker is currently in Portugal with Shanghai on pre-season but will return to Spain this Sunday for a tribute and to say her goodbyes to the team and the fans.

The Copper Queens forward joined Logroño in October 2018 and helped them survive relegation. She has played 28 games for the Spanish club scoring 15 times.

Shanghai finished as runner-up last season with 29 points from 14 games but with the arrival of the Copper Queens goal machine, they will have a real chance of winning the league.

The 19-year-old becomes the eighth African in the Chinese top flight, joining Ghana’s Elizabeth Addo, Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga, South Africa duo of Thembi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo, and Nigeria’s trio of Onome Ebi, Chiwendu Ihezuo and Francisca Ordega.

FUTAA [Aaron Mubanga]

Jotham Kangele Mambwe @Zambian Soccer Magazine