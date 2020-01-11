By Barotseland Broadcasting Network

Reporter,

Barotseland freedom activists will this coming Tuesday 14th January, 2020. Hold a memorial service in Mongu to remember their brothers and sisters who died during the `Black and Bloody Friday’ of January 14, 2011, in Mongu, Barotseland.

The event will be held in Mongu and it will be characterised by prayers and speeches from various sections of people.

14th January is the `Black and Bloody Friday’ of January 14, 2011. When Rupiah Bwezani Banda and the Zambian police forces ran amok on the peaceful and humble streets of Mongu, maiming, killing and arresting hundreds of its nationals. For simply holding a view that Barotseland is a nation and that its rights must be upheld.

According to reports as pre-empted by Dr Roger Chongwe who was tasked by the Zambian State in 2012 under then-president Michael Sata, now deceased, on that fateful day of January the 14th of 2011, 19 people including a child under 10 years were killed directly in cold blood as a direct result of the raid by the Zambian government security agents, all at the instruction of Mr Rupiah Bwezani Banda, then President of Zambia.

Following that, more than 200 people across Barotseland were arrested and tortured, charged with high treason or seditious practices, only to be released some three months later without any trial or compensation for wrongful and torturous incarcerations. It is further rumoured that in Senanga, lies a mass grave in which several Barotse nationals were buried. More than 15 youths are still unaccounted to-date.

#BBN