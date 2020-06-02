By Kangwanda Mucembele

People in Barotseland have asked the embattled prince Mwananyanda Inyambo yeta, son to senior chief Inyambo yeta of Mwandi Kuta to stay away from the affairs of Barotseland because he will be injured. Prince Mwananyanda a twin brother to yubya Inyambo Yeta a police officer based in Northern region of Zambia.

Mwananyanda is a lawyer by profession based in Lusaka and works at Dove chambers legal practitioners. The outcry follows his recently quoted support for Zambia’s bill 10 amendments in the daily nation newspaper and the Mast newspaper where he said, he pleaded with the traditional leadership in the area to sit down their members of parliament and ask them to put aside their political agenda and look at Bill 10 objectively.

Prince Yeta advised MPs to stop playing partisan politics over the Constitution amendment process or risk plunging the country into chaos.

He said there was need for continuous Constitution refinement until a good document is attained.

“I am pleading with the traditional leadership in this province to sit down with the MPs and ask them to support Bill 10, regardless of whether they are PF or UPND. The MPs must put national interest first before their party agendas,” he said.

“The Litunga used to appoint chiefs and you cannot just come and get powers away from him. We will not accept that. Tell them to put aside their agenda because if we continue like this, we will put this country into chaos.”

He said the traditional leadership would not accept the current status quo where their authority has been taken away in the Constitution while MPs who have the power to change it are engaged in petty partisan fights.

“Let’s stop playing partisan politics over issues of importance like the Constitution. The constitution also touches on the royal establishments. There is no constitution which has stood the test of time. All the laws change with time. What was important yesterday may not be important. I tend to wonder when people reject these amendments of the law,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the MPs through the National Assembly to enact laws and therefore, my request to our royal highnesses is that we need to sit down our members of parliament and advise them to put their interests aside and put the national agenda first.”

This was the following reactions from the people;

1.Mr. Baldwin Michael : nimina ma traditional leaders too much love of money at the expense of your people.whatever power you have, you use it to make your lives better forgetting your people.gvment in power abuse you for their political gain and you can’t see because of money.

2. Honourable Simwinji Simwinji said: Prince Mwananyanda, is not the only one from the BRE. I also come from the Barotse Royal Establishment, but i don’t support the failed project in the name of Bill 10. Where was Mwananyanda in 2006 when i was going round western province to mobilize PF and recruit more people to join the party, which he loves today because of “silver and gold”. The best thing Mwananyanda could have done is to appeal to the PF govt to release Afumba Mombotwa, to construct the King Lewanika University and Mongu Stadium respectively. We still have memories and controversial of the BA 64 was signed by the Litunga on behalf of the people of Barotseland. Iam sorry! this time around we can’t fall in the same hole! If you have been given money, just go and buy yourself shoes and a pair of jeans.

3. When Mr Malamo Gift Siluka tired to defend Mwananyanda is not coming from BRE or a member of BRE but a member of the royal family. notice the difference

Mr Simwinji told off Malamo Gift Siluka that it does not matter whether he comes from the BRE or the royal family. The difference is only known by you! If i can tell you that my grandfather’s mother Princess Nalukui Wamungo is the youngest sister to King (Litunga) Lubosi Litia Lewanika. And my late grandfather Akatama Lubinda was “Ambanwa” (Ngmbela or Prime Minister) at Mwandi Royal Village under the reign of the late Princess Nakatindi. I want to remind you that my mother’s granny and King Lewanika are born from Litunga Litia Mulambwa, and she was the last born in King Lewanika’s family. That chap Mwananyanda comes from the late Litunga Yeta son of King Lewanika, and Yeta was a nephew to Princess Nalukui Wamungo who begats my mother’s father Lubinda Akatama. So what if i hear that he comes from the “royal family”?

4. Morgan S Mutanuka said: Just eat and keep quiet ,you are just showing that you dine with corrupt people. First the father of corruption was saying people driven constitution ;today it is animal driven?!?

5. Lubinda Nasilele: So in whose interest is the so called prince saying that? I call that cultural hegemony.

6. Mulonji Ishimeli: In which capacity and what is he by the way? Let him concentrated on princehood and lay his hands off this very important thing. Its above him period.