BAROTSELAND A KINGDOM ON ITS OWN WITH RULES AND LAW – LUSAKA HIGH COURT

By Lubinda Namukolo

The case in which His Majesty the king of Barotseland, Litunga lubosi imwiko II was sued by former BRE indunas Nabiwa imikendo and 3 others to abdicate the litungaship has been referred to the BAROTSELAND NATIVE COURTS.

The zambian HIGH COURT has distanced it self from the case. They said THIS CASE CAN ONLY BE SOLVED IN BAROTSELAND NATIVE COURTS. The zambian courts have got no powers to rule over the matter pertaining the dethrownment of the LITUNGA . The zambian HIGH COURT Said they will give the technical judgement on 29 and 30 december 2020.

Zambian COURTS have now given Barotseland native courts its powers to rule over the matters belonging to its nation or kingdom.

In a close interview with BBN Nabiwa Imikendu Has rubbished those who are busy condenming him for leading the big role in installing His Majesty Lubosi Imwiko as a King of Barotseland.

He said he never new that lubosi will turn against the will of the people. He stated that this is now the time to come together and remove lubosi Imwiko not POINTING FINGERS at him. – Barotseland Broadcasting Network