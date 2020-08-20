BAROTSELAND INDEPENDENCE LEADER BURIAL PROCEEDS IN EARNEST HARMONY!

By Media Editor, Barotseland Post

After some initial controversy between a section of the family and Barotseland activists, it has been resolved that Likando Pelekelo’s burial proceeds today in harmony.

And the family has requested the Barotseland independence campaigners to lead the burial program, supported by the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) who have assigned two Senior Limulunga Induna (Royal Council Members) to represent the royal establishment as the other members of the wider independence movement share responsibilities in the procession.

The youthful Barotse Imilema (BI) have been assigned as pallbearers of the casket wrapped in one of Barotseland’s old flags, while each participating movement will be allowed to give their messages of solidarity.

Other speeches will be presented by the BRE, Linyungandambo and the Barotseland Transitional Government (BTG), while Barotseland’s national anthem has characterised the procession alongside some church dirge.

Likando was arrested for his peaceful participation in the activities of the Afumba-led BTG.

Meanwhile, the burial procession, which began around 14:00hrs local time, is currently underway in Likando’s home town, Senanga, under considerable harmony and strict adherence to COVID-19 health regulations.

He will be put to rest at Sikota burial site in Namalangu area within Senanga town.

Church services are being offered by Senanga Central SDA church, as the deceased once served as a Church Elder before his arrest in 2014.

The BRE is led by Induna Imandi (Namushi Nyambe), Induna Akombelwa (Nganga Masialeti), while Linyungandambo national Spokesperson, Samuel Kalimukwa leads the procession.

The Barotse National Freedom Alliance (BNFA) Youth Chairperson, Sinonge Lutangu, is representing the BNFA, as its current Chairperson, Mukwae Wabei Siyolwe, resides in the diaspora.

Others of notable renown in attendance are His Worship, the Mayor of Mongu, Kusiyo Akayombokwa, and Senanga Member of Parliament (MP), Mukumbuta Mulowa, of Zambia’s main opposition UPND.

Some members of the diplomatic world and international intelligence are also present.

There is no visible presence of the Zambian state police or other security agencies as the procession proceeds peacefully with all Barotseland stakeholders participating in earnest harmony.

Likando Pelekelo (65) died in Zambia’s Mukobeko state maximum prison after a short illness on Saturday morning, 15th August 2020.

He was serving a 15-years treason felony sentence after he was convicted by the Zambian courts for ‘usurping the functions of the state’ – a charge he continued to deny until his death.

His arrest, trial and conviction were in connection with his role in peacefully implementing the March 2012 Barotse National Council (BNC) which resolved to peacefully restore Barotseland to its former sovereignty after the Republic of Zambia failed to implement the pre-independence Barotseland Agreement 1964 which granted the two separate British protectorates of Barotseland and Northern Rhodesia (Zambia) joint political sovereignty on the condition that Barotseland retained its autonomy within the Republic of Zambia.

The march 2012 BNC was regularly summoned by the King of Barotseland under the auspices of the government of the Republic of Zambia, BRE and the church in the presence of the international community, Their Excellencies, the various Ambassadors and High Commissioners accredited to Zambia.

Likando Pelekelo was arrested on 5th December 2014, alongside Afumba Mombotwa (62) and Inambao Kalima (59) and have been in various Zambian jails since then.

He is survived with a wife, children and grandchildren.