Lusaka, (Tuesday, 16th June, 2020)-His Excellency, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has received the recommendations for the reopening of bars and night clubs from stakeholders but says he will be guided by socio-economic and health considerations before announcing the re-opening.

The President says owners of bars and night clubs and their patrons need to be more patient because the country has done well in stemming the spread of Covid-19 and it will be a disaster to make a decision that would push back the gains that have been made so far.

“Yes the recommendations have been received but we need to be careful because the numbers have not dropped and this is the month that we are told could decide how the pandemic evolves,” the President said.

“It is also important to note that it is not just bars and night clubs, we also need to reopen the airports that were closed as well as various sports,” the President said.

And the President has assured sports fans that sports activities will resume once the Ministry of Sports, in consultation with the Ministry of Health, write to assure that sports arenas were ready for action.

“We look forward to the day when sports will be back,” the President said.

