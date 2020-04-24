Home politics PF Bars Remain Closed, Barbershop and Saloons can continue to operate- President Edgar... politicsPFUPND Bars Remain Closed, Barbershop and Saloons can continue to operate- President Edgar Lungu April 24, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 1. Places of Worship may congregate while maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks. 2. Bars will remain closed 3. Salons and barbershop can reopen 4. Schools remain closed RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF Dr Chilufya, Dr Bwalya Ng’andu In Strong Verbal Exchange Over Accountability Of Covid-19 Funds PF ZRA is dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health PF PF Tribalism And Nepotism As Bwalya Ngandu Appoints Bwalya Chiti As ZRA Board Chairperson – James Lukuku PF How Chikwanda borrowed over US$9 billion for Zambia PF ZESCO Board Chairman Dr Chitala Is The Biggest Loser Of The Week Health & Fitness 8 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Zambia in the last 24 hours; Total Now Stands At 84 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.