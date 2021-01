TEACHER UNION PRESIDENT DIES OF COVID

Basic Teachers Union of Zambia (BETUZ) President, Mr Felix Wakyembe has died.

Mr Wakyembe who is also Manyinga District Education Standard Officer (DESO) died today in Solwezi after succumbing to COVID-19. The BETUZ President is the 28th teacher to die of coronavirus since 1st January 2021. So Sad. Condolences to his family and the teaching fraternity. May His Soul Rest In Peace!

MHSRIEP🙏🏾