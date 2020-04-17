By: Ethan Phiri

Surely the office of a sitting president is an office that should accommodate all Zambian’s regardless of their beliefs..

We have Zambians that are suppose to be non partizan such as Civil Servants, Church Leaders etc.

Now my question is: how could someone use the Presidential Empowerment fund to produce PF regalia masks?

Are you really the president of all Zambians?

Surely let us be honest with each other here, do you think everyone in Zambia will be comfortable to use the PF masks you are producing?

Can a teacher out there put on those masks, a nurse, a pastor, Traditional chiefs, ZAF employees, ZNS, The POLICE, ARMY, and many other non partizan Zambians out there who are suppose to be politically neutral, how will they use those PF masks from presidential empowerment fund?

Zambians hope you are seeing wat kind of leadership we have in Zambia and hope you are making mature Judgement here.

If those masks were coming from PF Secretariat or if you want why not name it PF empowerment fund it would have made much much sense, not from a sitting president who is suppose to empower all Zambians as his people.

2021 bane Vote wisely.