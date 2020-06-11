11/06/2020

PRESS RELEASE.

BE NOT AN ESAU, PARLIAMENTARIANS WARNED.

This warning could never have come at a time better than this one when the country is yet to go through another episode of the numerous trials. This time around it’s about the rot being forced down our throats, Bill 10.

Concerned citizens have spoken out against the controversial Bill 10. A few days ago the Catholic Bishops urged members of Parliament to withdraw the bill because, though there may be good and progressive clauses, there are also very bad clauses hence their demand for it’s withdrawal and go back to the drawing board.

However, the Minister of Justice and his colleagues as well as the entire PF leadership won’t listen to a sound of reason as they have kept on pushing for this Bill. One would wonder what it is they have seen in this Bill. The PF’s insistences that the bill should go ahead isn’t surprising at all because the whole leadership is self centered at the PF and their minions.

President Lungu remarked during the opening of parliament that, “whether you like it or not we shall go ahead to enact the bill into law”. One would wonder as to where the president is drawing his confidence and courage from. Why are his ministers having meetings with chiefs to entice and persuade them to support this evil bill? What are their worries if at all the bill is rejected by foresighted MPs? Dear readers, right there lies issue of corruption and bribery. They have identified certain weak (money loving) members of parliament and have fallen prey to their evil scheme.

The characters of Esau in the Bible will manifest in some easily bribed MPs who will agree to get the pieces of silver and sell their birthright just like Esau did.

To our all MPs, if you are noticed to be carefree, a careless fellow, those who take advantage of you would try you out. Please remember the people who put you there and the reason why they did. What legacy do you wish to leave for your descendants? Our appeal to our UPND members of parliament is to stick to their resolve to walkout of parliament whenever the bill is tabled in parliament, not even to try to debate it. PF are very cunning, they will say because you debated you agreed to it, thus walking out is the best option so that we see the modern Esaus, betrayers of our cause.

BE NOT AN ESAU.

ENDS/ Cde Samuel Kambangu