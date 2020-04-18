PRESS RELEASE

Contact : UPND 2021 Lusaka Central Aspiring candidate Mulambo Haimbe

096 2762695/0977780397

Email : [email protected]

BECAREFUL WITH HOMEMADE MASKS .

Since it was announced that wearing of facemasks in public is now mandatory, we have sadly seen the Patriotic Front distributing branded facemasks (which appear to be made from the same material used for their regalia) to the general public.

The question which we must ask ourselves is, what material is safe and how should we handle the homemade face mask to avoid contamination?

According to LaBrot, a surgical mask ( that’s not an N95) only filters out about 60 to 65 percent of particles, which is normal for this type of mask.

The experts explain that by using doubled up 600 thread count cotton or flannel materials, you could make a mask that provides up to 60 percent filtration.

We are also advised that, from a layman’s perspective, one way of checking if the material is safe, is the “light test”, which can be done by anyone. This is an easy way to tell how well a material may filter.

Hold it up the light, and if you can see light through the fabric, that’s probably not as good as something that you can’t see light through. In other words, the thicker the material is , the denser it is, the more likely it’s going to filter better.

My appeal therefore is that we all put safety first in our quest to fight Covid 19. So for those promoting the use of homemade masks, including the PF who are using their party material to make face masks, please ensure the public, especially the vulnerable members of our communities to whom these masks are being distributed, are protected.

Obtain expert advice on the material being used and share that advice with all stakeholders. So far, using the simple light test described above, I have discovered that many of the facemasks that are being donated do not meet the requirements of a safe facemask and therefore pose grave danger to the vulnerable communities using them.

This is not a political statement but rather brotherly advice aimed at ensuring that we effectively fight this pandemic together. Mulambo H Haimbe, UPND Aspiring Member of Parliament, Lusaka Central 2021.

