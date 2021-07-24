BEEF AND SAUSAGE IS EXPENSIVE IN ZAMBIA BECAUSE HH’S ANIMALS ARE EXPENSIVE – FDD PRESIDENT EDITH NAWAKWI.

Fri, July 23 – 2021 | VoA

FDD president Edith Nawakwi who’s also a stony PF cadre has accused HH of being responsible for the high retail price of beef and sausage in Zambia.

Edith Nawakwi who’s on a campaign trail to demonize and scandalize the UPND president Hakainde Hichilema who we’re sure is Zambia’s next 7th president, was told heard telling Zambians that the reason why Beef and Sausage is expensive is because HH has overpriced his cows.

“Let him reduce the price of one animal from K5,000 to K1,000 so that the cost of buying and making sausage can also reduce” FDD President and PF Cadre Edith Nawakwi said.

In 2019, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was also accused by the PF of being responsible for the drought that hit some parts of Zambia.

©VoA