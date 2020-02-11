The Lusaka City Council (LCC) is reviewing laws to reduce the number of hours bars will be open for clients.

The propasal is to restrict drinking time between 16:00 hours and 22:00 hours. Currently bars are legally open between 10:00 hours and 22:00 hours.

Lusaka mayor Miles Sampa said in an interview yesterday that people need to reduce the number of hours they spend on drinking alcohol and engage in economic activities which can contribute to the country’s economic growth.

Mr. Sampa said he will engage other councillors to review existing by-laws so that hours for drinking are reduced to six hours from the current 12 hours per day. Bars are allowed to operate from 10:00 hours to 22:00 hours, bottle stores open from 10:00 hours to 18:00 hours.

He said once the law is reviewed, people who will be found selling and drinking outside stipulated time will be arrested and taken to court.

He also said in the short term, the council will close 100 bars in Emmasdale and Chilenje, among other townships, for causing noise pollution.

Mr. Sampa said he has received reports from concerned residents that some bars sell beer and play loud music at awkward times when people are supposed to be resting. He said the council wants more liquor shops to be opened so that people can buy beer and drink from their homes.