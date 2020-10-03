BEFORE AND AFTER: 20 YEARS OF UNBROKEN SERVICE FOR POLICE SPOKESPERSON ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of her service in the Zambia Police, Mrs Katongo posts:

Today marks 20 years of unbroken Service in the Zambia Police Service. In the picture on the left, recruit woman Constable Esther Mwaata marching to class at Zambia Police Training College with SQUAD MATES. On the right, another name was added, now Esther Mwaata Katongo.

To all this, I can only say “EBENEZAR, THIS FAR YOU HAVE BROUGHT ME. ALL GLORY IS YOURS”