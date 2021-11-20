BEFORE BASHING KABWATA MP, JANET MWALE HIT SHADRICK PHIRI A DOMESTIC WORKER & SPED OFF
A moment before Janet Mwale, who has since handed herself over to police, bashed the MP, she had first hit into Shadrick Phiri, a domestic worker in the neighbourhood, and sped off without stopping.
Mr Phiri narrated that he was sent to buy eggs at a nearby shop when a speeding vehicle hit into his bicycle from behind.
“I was riding along Chalata Road when the same vehicle that killed honourable Mkandawire hit me from behind. I fell to the ground, but that vehicle did not stop,” he said.
-Excerpt from Zambia Daily Mail
The case against this lady is turning for the worst. Not stopping at the scene of an accident caused by yourself, in short hit and run, is a serious crime. Why she didn’t stop at the first incident unfortunately just leads to speculation that probably she was driving under the influence of alcohol. I raise this possibility because after the fatal second accident she, again, fled the scene and she is a neighbour to the deceased for crying out loud. She fled to her house to give herself time to sober up because had she lingered around the accident scene, no doubt she was going to be reeking liquor and no one would have spared her.
If they did not do a breath test on the scene of the accident, how will they prove alcohol was involved? This loss of life was entirely preventable. They need to give her 15 years or this country is useless.
This woman deserves jail time and nothing else.