BEFORE BASHING KABWATA MP, JANET MWALE HIT SHADRICK PHIRI A DOMESTIC WORKER & SPED OFF

A moment before Janet Mwale, who has since handed herself over to police, bashed the MP, she had first hit into Shadrick Phiri, a domestic worker in the neighbourhood, and sped off without stopping.

Mr Phiri narrated that he was sent to buy eggs at a nearby shop when a speeding vehicle hit into his bicycle from behind.

“I was riding along Chalata Road when the same vehicle that killed honourable Mkandawire hit me from behind. I fell to the ground, but that vehicle did not stop,” he said.

-Excerpt from Zambia Daily Mail