Being a woman is not a qualification – Newly elected Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti.

On her appointment as the country’s first female, this is what Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti told the Zambia Daily Mail.

“It an honour to me ,,as a Zambian first of all, that I have been given this opportunity to serve the people of Zambia in the capacity of speaker.

“Being a woman really is not a qualification but what is important is that when you are given a responsibility, you will be able to deliver.

Competence is always an important issue”, she said.

Credit: Zambia daily mail