Credit: Chikuni Radio
Southern Province Minister Dr. Edify Hamukale says there are no maneuvers to deny people of Southern Province access to National Registration Cards (NRCs).
In an interview with Chikuni Radio, Dr. Hamukale says he cannot facilitate such scheme against his own people of Southern.
Dr. Hamukale has dismissed allegations that government is trying to disadvantage people of Southern Province from getting NRCs in large numbers as the region is perceived to be the stronghold for opposition UNPD.
The Minister stated that serving in Patriotic Front (PF) lead government does not make him a lesser Tonga to facilitate the alleged scheme he said cannot be implemented in Southern Province.
And Dr. Hamukale says the process of getting NRCs in Southern Province is going on well but observed the need to sensitize people to know that NRC is a constitutional right to a person who has reached the age of 16 years.
Ba Hamukale, even though you are Tonga, you know that what will keep you out of prison is by keeping PF in power by hook or crook. You are a Tonga that feeds from the proceeds of PF corruption. Remember Tonga people are not foolish to be told why NRCs are important. Why didn’t you question the justification for scheduling the mobile NRC in Southern province to the second phase instead of the first phase? Are you not aware of the delays experienced by some people in Southern province who wish to obtain NRCs? What have you done to address the complaints of delays in issuing NRCs?
Public office will always be subject to all sorts of allegations, some founded and others unfounded. It’s up to those who occupy it to realise this and act in way that is transparent and to always respond whn allegations are made.