BEIRUT EXPLOSION KILLS NEW HORIZONS PRINTING PRESS DIRECTOR

The massive explosion that ripped through a port in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday has killed a Director of Zambia’s New Horizons Printing Press(NHPP)based in Lusaka.

A source close to the family has confirmed, Nehme was killed in the explosion as he lived near the area where it occurred.

A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 70 people and injured more than 2,700 others.

Shawky and Nehme are Directors of NHPP and

Shawky represents Zambia as Honorary Consul General in Beirut.

NHPP was founded in February 2000. It employs over 300 people.

The business started commercial printing such as catalogues, magazines, brochures and books and since then we have been re-investing into this industry in various diversified sectors.

NHPP also introduced state-of-the-art machineries to print paper bags packaging for application like sugar, flour and mealie meal as well as other industries.

Videos showing smoke billowing from a fire, then a mushroom cloud following the blast at the city’s port have emerged.

Officials are blaming highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse for six years as the cause of the massive explosion.