Beirut explosion: Lebanon’s government resigns as public anger mounts.

Lebanon’s government has resigned amid mounting anger over the explosion on Tuesday that devastated parts of Beirut and left more than 200 people dead.

The announcement was made in a national TV address by Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Monday evening.

Many people have accused the country’s leaders of culpability through their alleged negligence and corruption.

Protesters have taken to the streets for two straight days over the blast.

The president has said the massive blast was the result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years.