UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

We paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness, Chief Chiwanangala of the Bemba speaking people in Chilubi constituency of Northern province.

The traditional leader re-echoed our position that we are one people and we must live in harmony.

In his welcoming remarks, he stated that people want development and not hate speeches such as stopping other citizens from going to certain parts of our country.

He also gave us fatherly advice that we need to fulfill our promises of development once elected into office in 2021 adding that failure to do so, our masters, you the voters will show us the exit door. He also informed us that he encouraged our councillor in Chilubi not to defect but remain strong as he is the one who was duly elected by the majority on the UPND ticket.

When in government we will work with all traditional leaders and to illustrate this, we have told our candidate Stanislaus Chele that when he wins, he must start work.

Ours is to unite and develop our country and not preaching tribalism when people are going hungry and are jobless regardless. Since when has tribe ever built a hospital?

While they bring hunger, joblessness and tribalism, we bring Hope and Help to the table.

HH.