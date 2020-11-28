Bemba/Nyanja sense of entitlement.
HH says pamunyoko while speaking Tonga. You condemn him for being inappropriate because it sounds unpalatable in your language. That is Bemba/Nyanja privilege. Your assumption is that your language should be the point of reference for any linguistic expression.
You meet two varsity friends at a pub speaking Lozi. You ask them to switch to Bemba or Nyanja without any sense of irony. That is Bemba/Nyanja privilege. Your assumption is that everyone else must learn your language, while you yourself need to take the trouble to learn their language.
Zambia would have been a better place without some Sakala Nyongos!
They have stolen everything for themselves alone without Regards for others!
Ati Kuzikonda bati!
Munonko and Munyoko are as close as it can with similar meaning. It’s time for PF to move on. There’s nothing here just making noise like TRUMP!