Bemba/Nyanja sense of entitlement.

HH says pamunyoko while speaking Tonga. You condemn him for being inappropriate because it sounds unpalatable in your language. That is Bemba/Nyanja privilege. Your assumption is that your language should be the point of reference for any linguistic expression.

You meet two varsity friends at a pub speaking Lozi. You ask them to switch to Bemba or Nyanja without any sense of irony. That is Bemba/Nyanja privilege. Your assumption is that everyone else must learn your language, while you yourself need to take the trouble to learn their language.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Zambia would have been a better place without some Sakala Nyongos!
    They have stolen everything for themselves alone without Regards for others!
    Ati Kuzikonda bati!

