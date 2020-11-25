BEMBAS GUILTY OF CONSPIRACY OF SILENCE ON BEMBAS ATTACKING TONGAS.

– Why are you not condemning fellow Bembas attacking Tongas?

– It’s shocking how the whole Zambia can now speak Tonga…

By Twaambo Power

…but all I see is an attack on my mother tongue and this translates to Tribalism. They are attacking us so subtly because they have no rally today to tell their people why we are bad for the Presidency.

So now they opt to use even radio stations to directly attack the actual language, the vocabulary itself, in trying to accuse us of insulting them…

The Tribalism in Zambia is very near witchcraft, the hatred is just beyond…and this is how tribal wars break out.

Last month I asked my Bemba friends here why they don’t seem to outrightly condemn the attacks on Tongas because their silence made it look like they were in support of this.

I asked…why do Bembas hate Tongas so much? What did we do?

I got no satisfactory answer. My argument was that if they condemn this rubbish strongly, if they were the ones calling Mutale Mwanza on radio and shouting at her for spearheading this evil, trust me, these leaders would stop.

But if you leave it to us to always be looking like we are defending ourselves, we will end up looking guilty and we may end up having a civil tribal war.

Let’s fight this cancer together. Stop attacking Tongas. Just stop it!! It’s very disgusting and primitive.

NB: I didn’t read through, correct the English if any errors, this is not an English exam.

#Fenkyu!!