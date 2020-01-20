Benjamin Yoram Mwila popularly known as BY was a Zambian politician and businessman. He served in the MMD regime as cabinet minister and MP.

He was the founder & CEO of Chibote Investments Holdings Limited which had investments locally & abroad and employed many Zambians. In 2001, BY participated in the general elections for the country’s top job. He was well resourced for the campaigns such that he traversed the width and breadth of this country and extended the campaigns to neighboring countries like Malawi, Angola e.t.c.

After losing the 2001 elections, everything BY had built and worked for started collapsing until his death in 2013. The once wealthy businessman was a laughing stock amongst his peers and the general public. BY died a miserable man. Moral of the story, focus is everything in this life. You can’t be it all.

This country would have had 3 or 4 dangotes if our entrepreneurs remained focused and shunned politics, African politics bruises entrepreneurs. Politics and business don’t mix, the two only compliment each other. Stay in your lane young entrepreneurs.

By James K Nsofwa