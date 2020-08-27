BEST OF MUAMMAR GADDAFI SINCE HE WAS ASSASSINATED!

Muammar Gaddafi’s Prophecies:

“I Won’t Go Into Exile To Any Foreign Country. I Was Born Here In Libya & I’ll Die Here. This Country Was A Desert And I Turned It Into A Forest, Where Everything Can Grow.

No One Love This Land More Than Its Citizens. If Europe & America Tells You That They Love You, Be Careful. They Love The Wealth Of Your Land, The Oil And Not The People. They Are Helping You To Fight Against Me But, It Will Be More Wise For You To Fight Against Them Because They Are Fighting Against Your Future And Progress.

My Message To You The People Of Libya Is, They Are Helping You To Kill Me But You Will Pay The Price Because You Will Suffer. And My Message To You America And Europe Is, You Will Kill Me, But Be Ready To Fight A Never Ending TERRORISM. Before You Realize Your Ignorance, Terrorists Will Be Hitting You At Your Doorstep.”

IT’S GOOD WE LOOK AT THESE 13 REAL REASONS WHY GADDAFI WAS KILLED:

Electricity Was Free For All Libyan Citizens No Interest On Loans, Banks In Libya Are State-owned And Loans Given To All Citizens Are At A 0% Interest By Law. Home Is Considered A Human Right. Gaddafi Vowed That His Parents Would Not Get A House Until Everyone In Libya Had A Home. Libyans Taking Up Farming As A Carrier, Receive Farm Land, Farming House, Equipment, Seeds And Livestock To Kick-start Their Farms – All For Free. If Libyans Can’t Find The Education System Or Medical Facility They Needed In Libya, The Government Funded Them To Go Abroad. If A Libyan Buys A Car, The Government Subsidized 50% Of The Price. The Price Of Petrol In Libya Is $0.14 Per Litre. Libya Had No External Debt & Its Reserves Amount To $150 Billion – Now Frozen Globally. If A Libyan Is Unable To Get Employment After Graduation, The State Would Pay The Average Salary Of His Profession Until Employment Is Found. All Newlyweds Received $60 000 Dinars (US$50 000) From The Government To Buy Their First Apartment. Education And Medical Treatments Are Free. Before Gaddafi, Only 25% Of Libyans Were Literates. Today, The Figure Is At 83%. A Portion Of Libyan Oil Is Credited Directly To Bank Accounts Of All Its Citizens. A Mother Who Gives Birth To A Child Under Gaddafi, Received US $5 000 As Child Benefit Upfront.

If This Is Called “Dictatorship”, I Wonder What Type Of Leadership Democrats Have!!

SHARE This In Remembrance Of Gaddafi.

OneFamily