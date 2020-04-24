Commissioner for Juvenile Welfare in Zambia, Mr. Kennedy Mumba has disclosed that the man that beat his son for failing G12 examinations have been placed under intense counselling.

Last week the Child Protection Unit under the Zambia Police summoned Mr. George Bester after a video went viral depicting him slapping, poking and beating his son for failing G12 Examinations.

Bester has since apologised to his son.

He explained that the incident occurred 3 months ago shortly after G12 results were released.

And Mrs. Musumpa Bester said she took the video for purpose of the family circle to discuss the matter after the incident.

She says she learnt that the video was leaked and circulated on social media last week by one of her son’s friends.

And Bester said he lost his temper when his son could not give a satisfactory answer.

“I got agitated,lost my temper and slapped my son several times when he blamed the education system in Zambia among other excuses, for failing his exams. I felt disrespected by his actions and his failure to take responsibility”.

The video has elicited strong reactions from members of the public.

Some have supported George insisting that it’s the duty of parents to take corrective action without sparing the rod as taught by the Bible.

Others feel that violence in any form and inflicted on anyone including a spouse or a child is gross abuse, a crime and must be punished.

Zambia is a signatory to various international charters and treaties protecting children’s rights including the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The Bester Family has been placed under intense counselling.