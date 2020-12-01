Betrayal by Upnd, PF injustice and Nation that is not willing to stand with him.

Before proceed to admonish Home Affairs Minister for allowing a young to spend over 15 days in police cells allow me to rebuke UPND.

The UPND leadership and party have let this young man down. He really thought he had the backing of the party. We have seen how other popular youths are helped with lawyers and money just to gain public approval, even if those youth people have clearly commited serious offenses. This young did a noble thing protesting for student’s to sit for exams, but only few people pushing for his release; the friends and some aspirating MPs and councillors.

The only thing UPND leadership is concerned about is getting HH into State House. Young people when I tell you that there is no difference between the two Political parties you don’t listen. Both these political party leadership is about worshiping their leader. These are the people you follow that treat you less despite risking your lives for them; have you see anyone of the protest for the guy in the cells by your leaders? They giving it little attention. But if it was them inside they would have being calling and organising you to protest. This not a unknown person in UPND, the young man has been in the forefront defending and campaigning from tv, radio, social and on the ground. It’s lie to say you will love us but can’t love your own son. There only interest is one HH in power and then everything will be sorted. Charity begins at home..if they can’t support you now when they need you what more when in power and don’t need you?

Now the Minister of Home Affairs Kaponygo, I am kindly pleading with you to interfere in case so that the young man can be set free; over 15 days locked up for a simple protest that is constitutionally protected. Politics of settling everything in court or police cells is a very bad culture we are planting. I can antagonize you but that won’t help my friend inside; it might make me gain popularity but this is just a genuine plea for now sir to let the young man go. You are not achieving anything sir him being inside, but rather justifying the undecided voters to sympathise with UPND…

Nkonkomalimba Kapumpe