By Fredrick Misebezi

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema this morning urged the nation to remain hopeful of a better Zambia saying better days are around the corner.

Speaking when he addressed the media this morning, the UPND leader said the nation is under stress due to social and economic challenges but he urged all Zambians to remain hopeful.

“I understand very well all your challenges; businesses are struggling, there is no money and food is now very expensive. But I just want to encourage you all to remain hopeful because better days are coming,” said Hichilema.

He also called on the nation to remain united amidst those who were championing tribalism aimed at dividing the nation.

“It is sad how PF have taken the deliberate route to divide the nation on tribal lines. We have always been one people and we will always be. Let us not allow them to sow the seed of genocide which has the potential to destroy the future of our nation,” he said.

“No one chooses to be born of a certain tribe and so it is not right for those in PF to start looking down upon other tribes. In the night, there is no tribalism but when it comes to politics they want to preach tribalism. Let’s remain a United Zambia and focus on serious issues that will uplift people’s living standards. Tribalism will not lower the high prices of Mealie Meal and neither will it create jobs or grow our economy.”

And the UPND leader has further called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to engage stakeholders in the preparation of the 2021 General Elections.

“EZC should not sow a seed of electoral malpractice that will bring about anarchy in the nation by not engaging all stakeholders,” he charged.

“They can’t tell the nation that there is no money to send observes to go and observe the printing of ballot papers. Money is there. If you think Dubai is very far to send observers, why not print from South Africa where it’s near and all obsevers can travel even by road to go and witness the printing. If not so, cut your luxurious spending on your VX vehicles. Just from three luxurious vehicles you can have enough money for observers.”

And Hichilema has called on all eligible Zambians to obtain National Registration Cards in areas where government is issuing the document.

“PF is selectively issuing NRCs in their perceived strongholds. But I want to take this opportunity to announce that there is no more PF stronghold in Zambia. Get those NRCs and use them to vote out PF. I am glad Zambians already know what to do with those NRCs,” he said.

“Otherwise, better days are around the corner and we will turn around this economy for the betterment of all Zambians.”