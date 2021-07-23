BETTER SALARIES COMING – HH

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Thank you Chisamba District of Central Province for coming in numbers to receive our face masks and hand sanitisers.

Just like other parts of the Country, there is so much potential in this area which the outgoing regime failed to see for the past 10 years.

We will deliver jobs, business opportunities and quality health care services among others when in office.

To the civil servants: Do not worry about the PF gimmick called Debt Swap, when in government next month, we will be paying you far much better salaries and on time and debts will be a thing of the past as opposed to the current PF situation where they put you in debts and now telling you lies that they will end the problem which they started without a solution.

Vision matters when seeking public office and trust us, Zambia will be a better Country under our leadership.

Come August, vote for UPND.

HH aka Bally

