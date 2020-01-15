By Honourable Castrol Kafweta

ATTENTION:WE HUMBLY REQUEST YOU ALL TO IGNORE POLITICAL PARASITES – CASTROL B.K

Beware Of Chilufya Tayali – A Paid Up PF Cadre!!

We wish to advise the General Public to take precautions and be aware of the rantings of the pretentious PF Cadre who’s believed to be the leader of the masquerade party of the EEP.

For those who doesn’t know, Tayali is a paid political cadre who’s being used by the Patriotic Front PF to stag and denounce the leader of the biggest opposition political party in Zambia H.E the incoming Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema.

The general public may also wish to know that Mr. Tayali has been defaming, insulting and disgracing President Hakainde Hichilema for a long time now.

Chilufya Tayali has called HH a Blood Sucker and accused him of being a Masonry, and Satanist. Tayali with his colleagues in the PF have been accusing President Hakainde Hichilema of privatising the Mines and other parastatals in Zambia.

The same Chilufya Tayali and the PF have been accusing HH of supporting gay rights and linking him to homosexuality. They have accused him of conniving with millers in the country to escalate the prices of mealie meal. They have accused him of being responsible for the performance of the Zambian Kwacha

As a routine and a habit of earning a living through insulting of innocent people mainly the UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema, Chilufya Tayali has continued to be used by the Patriotic Front PF to denounce and destruct the UPND from campaigning and focusing on important national matters.

However, nothing of their maneuvers seems to be working for them because the majority of Zambians are very much aware of the same PF cadre known as Tayali the married man.

WE HUMBLY REQUEST YOU ALL TO IGNORE POLITICAL PARASITES