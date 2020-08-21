BEWARE OF FRAUD AND SCAMS TARGETING LABOUR MINISTER, JOYCE SIMUKOKO, POLICE WARN

POLICE have cautioned members of the public to be weary of a Whatsapp group bearing the name of Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko which has been opened by swindlers.

The swindlers have also used Minister Simukoko’s photograph and and have been swindling citizens of their monies under the pretext that they will get jobs.

Assistant Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi has since alerting members of the public not to fall victims to the scam.

“We wish to alert members of the public that some fraudsters have impersonated Hon. Joyce Nonde Simukoko Minister of Labour and Social Security by creating a WatsApp account bearing her photograph. These fraudsters are swindling unsuspecting citizen of their money on the pretext that they will be offered jobs,” Chilabi said.

And Chilabi said police have instituted investigations into the matter.