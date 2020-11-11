BEWARE THAT YOUR 2016 VOTER’S CARD IS STILL VALID UNTIL THE NEW REGISTER IS VALIDATED IN MAY 2021

Let everyone be reminded that the current voter’s card they have from 2016 is still valid until the new register is validated in May 2021.

It is also important to know that in the event of a Presidential, Parliamentary, Mayoral and Councillor by-election, between now and May 2021 the voter’s card to be used is the current one in their possession. For instance if we were to have a Presidential By-election similar to the one we had in January 2015 any day from today until May 2021 the voter’s card to be used is the one in your possession from 2016.

I hope this is clear and I hope people understand and appreciate that they still have to keep the old 2016 voter’s card safely up until May 2021 when it can be discarded after the validation of the new voter’s register.

#RegisterNowToVoteIn2021

CIC PRESS TEAM.