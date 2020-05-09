I’M RELIABLY informed by Henzo, a close friend of mine from Gwembe valley that Tonga ladies are very generous and don’t oppose amai nini. They call them side-chicks these days. In fact, in rural areas Tonga women are actually the ones who suggest that you take on a second wife to help with the work on the farm. I’m just wondering, why don’t we all men shift to rural areas where there’s no COVID-19? But my friend Henzo has a different view. ” Even today in Lusaka, Tonga ladies are very accommodating of an intruder. It’s a cultural thing, you know,” he told me in an encrypted message. Encrypted because my wife dare not read it.

I tried it to my wife from Chinsali. I regret it to this day. “Why do you need a second wife, have I ceased to be beautiful?” she yelled at me. You see; Bemba women talk – like mad.

“No, you are still beautiful. It’s only that everyone is…”

“Stop it! You’re not everyone. And besides, don’t forget that you’re the church secretary. I know it’s your friend Henzo tempting you.” She went on to give me a two-hour lecture about everything I already know about. ‘One man, one wife, in health and in sickness, till death do us apart, faithfulness, and all that stuff the pastor shoved down our throats when we got married. To restore peace in the home I promised her that Henzo will no longer be my friend.

“Make sure you delete him from your phone contacts,” was her last command.

You see my Chinsali wife is not like Tonga ladies. She demands to know the relationships of all my female contacts in the phone. She reads all my text and whatsapp messages. She phones my boss at work to confirm that we have not really been paid. I work for one of those companies where you never know when your salary will come, like civil servants, you know. Microfinance institutions have since stopped lending me money. My landlord, my friends from Chipata and all shylocks have insulted me countless times, but I don’t know what to do. Unless you give me the phone number for the number one Seer. Maybe he can give me power over my nagging wife. Or credit my bank account miraculously. Now if you lead this kind of life, you need a tolerant Tonga lady like Chipo. Not those women from Chinsali who have the stubborn heart like that of Nevers Mumba. Or is it Nervous? Stubborn in a positive sense, anyway. Even when your party rejects you, you fight on till the courts give you relief. Similar to the way Zambian sinners hold on to the old rugged cross – very tight; knowing fully well that therein lies their only hope of seeing heaven. Many people want to see heaven, but none of them want to die, (so said Peter Tosh). That’s why everyone is scared of coronavirus.

You see, my wife once made me swear that my visiting cousin was really what she claimed to be because she was seeing her for the first time. Belita came home after a four-year prison sentence for chewing her husband’s tongue. “I wanted to teach him a lesson,” she told the court in her defense. Her husband was said to be abusive but insanely mad at night. Well, the rest is for marriage counsellors.

I cut friendship with Henzo at my wife’s insistence, and found Ignition Phiri from Lundazi, but he was worse. “What’s wrong with having one more girl friend? King Solomon from the Bible had seven hundred concubines,” he told me. “Read your Bible,” and he drove off in his Toyota Corona.

When all this was happening my wife was busy converting the garage into a prayer chamber. She went on to mobilise a team of spirit filled, tongue speaking women she called prayer warriors and started praying for me; thrice a week. As though this was not enough, she made me sit in a circle with a cross in it. “Sit here,” she ordered me in typical Bemba fashion and started talking. You see, when a Bemba woman is talking, count up to one thousand, then talk back. I’m still counting…See why I wished I married a Tonga lady?

Bye! And see you after COVID-19

God bless you all.

HYPERLINK “mailto:[email protected]” [email protected]

Phone/whatsapp 0972777285/SM