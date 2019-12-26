Beyond the Obvious: why I dislike my tribesmen

IF you’re not in the mood to fight, don’t read beyond this, because this article is intended to start a row.

First, I dislike Bembas because they are so political and balitemwa ifya kutolatola. Besides that, they don’t know how to laugh. If a Bemba man tries to laugh, they’d just waffle like, “ha, ha, ha, ha”. And then, “ha, ha, ha, ha” again. Then they’d ask if you have any airtime to page someone who owes them money – if that’s true. If you care for numbers you’ll find that these kindred folks of mine are everywhere – from State House advising the President, to bus stations working as callboys or kaponyas.

Prisons have a fair share of them, though easterners are competing to be at the top. I don’t fancy Bemba women though, because their names usually start with ‘B’ – Bwalya, Belita, or Bupe. Let me not be too harsh but say our Bemba sistren (sisters) may be beautiful, except that they are cheeky and like quibbling about little nothings. You’d ask her to switch off the lights at night, but she’d bleat like, “Tamwaishibe ati kuli load shedding?” So if you’re dating a girl this weekend, make sure she’s not from Kasama or Chinsali. Go for a Kaonde or Tonga lady instead. These ladies are well cultured and know how to cuddle a man.

Second, I’ll be plain and say I have little respect for easterners because of their poor dressing culture and their very funny names. What can you say about a man who wears green shoes, pink trousers held by a white belt, a purple shirt and white hat? That’d be a good picture of a clown, wouldn’t it?

If you find a well groomed Ngoni man, the first suspicion is that he’s seeing a Tonga woman or maybe he wants to start a church. I’m not being rude, but I’m forced to say many of them are just about average in everything and can’t stand up to ‘some of us’.

But after this row, you can ask for advice. We can give it to you free of charge after you sober up.

By the way, never be fooled; wise men may have come from the east, but they migrated to the north. Ask me.

Now regarding names. Never mind whether Zulu is Ngoni-sh or Tumbuka-ish, it matters less. Just know that any soul from the east will carry such a name. You know them, don’t you? Yes, of course, you do. If they like farming, they’ll call themselves Seedling Phiri. If they love cars then, Ignition Banda will suit them.

But of course Ngoni women are beautiful, no doubt about that. I’ve in mind that lady musician whose name starts and ends in ‘As, like a grade 12 statement of results of a potential Harvard University student.

My disdain for Ngoni men is compensated by my fondness for their women. Which is why I want to propose that we erect a barricade on the Great East Road and confine all Ngoni men to their villages, to tend mice. We only allow their women to come to Lusaka and the Copperbelt to entertain us. Why should we allow the likes of Seedling Phiri or Ignition Banda to compete for air and space with ‘some of us’?

Talking about beautiful Ngoni women and why I love them brings me to mind Mailesi Banja Zulu, a Ngoni from Petauke.

Now Mailesi was a dear friend of mine. She stood at 1.54 m tall, and was curvy and cute enough to be on the cover of any woman’s magazine. No make-up, fake hair, or fake nails, nothing. Only plain beauty, like one of King Solomon’s concubines. So you see that I’m not really that bad because while I dislike Bembas for being noisy and Ngoni men for their poor dressing, I do have a soft spot for women from Chipata. Everything between me and Mailesi was going well and we started to plan for our wedding.

But the only weakness I noticed in her was that she was too obliging. When I try to toy with her fingers, she wouldn’t say “no”, even when I go beyond her elbow. Imagine.

When I say, “Smile”, she’d beam like a nun.

“Close your eyes”, and she’d close them, leaving me to admire her dark skin. So this Mailesi would smile or close her eyes till I ask her to amuse me in some other ways.

Then one day I asked her to stop breathing, and she obliged. Then I went for a shower. When I came back I found her dead. We buried her yesterday. May her soul rest in peace.

That aside, I believe I’ll still find another Ngoni lady next time around, because there’re plenty where Mailesi came from. But that’s not beyond the obvious.

