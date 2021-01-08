Beyond the prejudice and sensationalism: Facts from the pac hearing on MOH contracts awarded to artemis, Honeybee and Pharmanova

By Muzala Sakuwaha

#BACKGROUND

1. Government has a substantial and long outstanding drug debt owed to a supplier of medical kits. As a result, the said supplier stopped supplying, thereby putting the country at critical risk of a nationwide drug stock out.

2. This dire scenario was aggravated by an imminent global shortage of medicines as countries across the globe went into COVID-19 lock downs, thus straining the global supply chain triggering a sharp rise global demand for medicines. This literally generated a scramble for medicines involving all the nations of the world including the bigger western economies who with Zambia were competing for the same fish from a rapidly diminishing pond. Quick action had to be taken to forestall a medical disaster in Zambia.

3. MOH in consultation with Ministry of Finance, ZPPA, ZAMRA and Attorney Generals office opted to engage other players in the pharmaceutical market for the supply and delivery of Health Centre Kits as a stop gap measure, while long standing supplier was being engaged.

4. The tender was split into five (5) lots to ensure that the Ministry would not be reliant on a single supplier. In November and December 2019, three entities were awarded supply contracts as follows:

i) #Artemis (to supply 22,500 kits under a contract sum of USD14,139,450 with delivery period of 6-10 Weeks)

ii) Honeybee Pharmacy (to supply 22,500 kits under a contract sum of USD17,958,150 with delivery period of 6-10 Weeks)

iii) #Pharmanova (to supply 5,000 kits under a contract sum of USD 3,554,100 with delivery period of 6-10 Weeks)

ARTEMIS AND PHARMANOVA FAILED TO PERFORM-ONLY HONEYBEE DELIVERED THE HEALTH KITS

5. As of September 2020, Only Honeybee had supplied (4,752 health centre kits worth US$3,792,761.28 out of the quantity of 22,500 for contract sum of US$17,958,150)

6. The two other awardees -Pharmanova belonging to Mr Bokani Soko and Artemis failed to perform and their contracts were in the process of being terminated

7. Honeybee has Not been paid a single Ngwee -*THERE HAS BEEN NO LOSS OF PUBLIC FUNDS

8. Bottom line was no there were no drugs. Tender not so attractive as there was no provision for advance payment and further they would be deferred parliament for at least six months. Today there are drugs because of Honeybee

9. While PAC has “demanded” from Honeybee that it provides the address of one of its clients who provided a reference of its supply history, the Public Accounts Committee has NOT disputed the evidence provided by MOH proving that the required administrative and legal approvals were secured through the Zambia Public Procurement Agency (ZPPA) and the Attorney General’s office in the award of a tender by MoH to Artemis, Honeybee Pharmacy and Pharmanova.

#SUMMARY

10. With Government’s huge drug debt outstanding, health facilities across the country were at risk of running out of essential drugs. And given the lockdown that prevailed at the time where the medical kits were being imported from (China and India) the foresight and quick action that MoH and ZPPA took under those extenuating circumstances saved a complete stock out of meds in Zambia.

11.Yes, perhaps there were somethings that ideally could have been done differently, but then it was not an “ideal” situation – what pharmaceutical manufacturing nations going into full lockdowns constricting the global supply chain

#PART OF A SYSYEMATIC WITCHHUNT?

12. The facts speak for themselves. However, the frenzy fuelled by half-truths, distortions and total fabrications from a particular section of the media that has for some months now been milking the Honey bee story beyond its dry udders, appears to have influenced some of the Members of Parliament who constitute the PAC. Their body language and demeanour gave a hint of preconceived ideas and predetermined outcomes. However, given the facts one trusts the PAC will maintain objectivity.

Nevertheless, the sustained campaign of scandal and calumny against MoH makes me consider what many have been saying about it being the object of a systematic witch-hunt. Why? Your guess is as good as mine!

13. Let’s not conveniently forget that we now have more drugs in hospitals than ever before; More health facilities than ever before; More doctors and nurses than ever before; Significantly more Zambian world class Specialist Doctors than ever before.

And the result? Fewer Zambian mothers are dying in labour; fewer neo-natal deaths than ever before; Malaria is disappearing; Cholera nowhere to be seen; HIV/AIDS and TB significantly reduced and many more achievements in the Health sector…

14.Let’s look at the bigger picture.

Tunasakwilila mwane.