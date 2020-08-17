When Brian Bwembya popularly known as Bflow announced his intentions to contest for a parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections, some thought he would be just taking chances.

It is seems to be getting clear that he meant business, and has just graduated in Diplomatic Practice, Protocol and Public Relations from the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations (ZIDIS) as he prepares himself for the big stage.

He announced the good news on his microblog, Twitter account. “The Fresh Prince of Kabwe, His Excellency Ambassador Brian Bwembya has graduated! Diplomatic Practice, Protocol and Public Relations,” he wrote.

ZIDIS was established by an Act of Parliament, Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies Act.

The Act was to provide for the establishment of the Zambia Institute of Diplomacy and International Studies; to provide for the Board of Governors of the Institute; and to provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing.

Diplomacy could be described as a practice of conducting negotiations between representatives of states or groups.

It also entails influencing the decisions and conduct of foreign governments and officials through dialogue, negotiation, and other nonviolent means.

Diplomacy is believed to be the main instrument of foreign policy, which represents the broader goals and strategies that guide a state’s interactions with the rest of the world.