In fulfillment of his election campaign, President-elect Joe Biden plans to sign roughly a dozen executive orders immediately he assumes office.

On his campaign trail, Biden had promised to resume work immediately and effect changes immediately, CNN reports.

Here are some executive orders the soon to be president is expected to make.

1. Rejoining the Paris climate accord

2. Ending the travel ban on predominantly Muslim countries

3. He will also sign orders halting evictions and student loan payments during the coronavirus pandemic

4. Issue a mask mandate on all federal property.