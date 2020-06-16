….says recommendations made in the gazette paper 534 are a true copy of the parliamentary select committee’s recommendations

BY SMART EAGLES

The Association of Catholic Parliamentarians has maintained that Bill 10 is a product of thorough consultations from a wide a spectrum of citizens.

And while appreciating the views expressed by the Bishops in the statement issued in June 9th, 2020, the Association has regretted that some views expressed in the statement were a product of misinformation.

Association Chairperson Prof. Luo says such misinformation if not properly handled has the capacity to divide a country celebrated to be peaceful.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Prof Luo said issues that government put in Bill 10 were agreed upon by a large community of eminent persons at the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) shunned by the Catholic Bishops.

Besides the resolution made at the NDF, Prof. Luo recalled, the siavonga declaration by party Secretary General was also incorporated in Bill 10.

Prof. Luo is of the view that had the Bishops accepted to attend the dialogue forum, their voice could jave been incorporated in Bill 10 which the minister of Justice Given Lubinda presented to parliament.

She said after the first reading, Bill 10 was subjected to the parliamentary select committee where further scrutiny was made.

She observed that people from all walks of life made submissions of various issue which they not only agreed but also agreed with the government.

To prove the people that the government mean well on the constitution making process, Prof. Luo suggested all the recommendations except a few were taken on board and the government had all the proposed amendments gazatted for the people to see.

She all the recommendations made in the gazette paper are a true copy of what the parliamentary select committee’s recommendations as obtained from the people whose submissions via their representatives.

She said the Association is consoled that some of the recommendations the government proposed in the gazatte paper are acknowledges by Bishops.

She said the statement by the bishop does not represent the correct version of the bill and the recommendation.

She said the Catholic Parliamentarians are at pain to understand why the bishops calling for the withdrawal of Bill 10 whose recommendations they agree with government.

She not only denied there is one person or a group of individuals that have take upn themselves to popularise Bill 10 for some hidden motives but also disagreed with the bishops that Bill 10 contain some retrogressive clauses.

She said at no time did the government either by itself or through its representatives manipulate the content of constitution.