Bill 10 Advocate member Prince Ndoyi has expressed disappointment with the opposition in the North-Western province for issuing threats to the team.
Mr. Ndoyi has charged that despite the threats, the team will continue with the program.
But when contacted North-western Province Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the police have not received any report of threats on Bill 10 Advocates.
Mr. Chushi said police will launch investigations into the matter when it is officially reported.
Bill 10 Advocates have been in the Province for the last one-week sensitizing people on the contents of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019.
So far, the team has sensitized people in 10 of the 11 districts and are currently in Chavuma.
Can someone help, what influence can a citizen like me have in passing bill 10 in parliament when I don’t take part in voting there, such that the PF have to spend to send people to come and sensetize me, an ordinary citizen, wherever I am in the country? Those bill 10 billboards are meant for me to be aware of and know what’s in bill 10, but in the end I don’t go to parliament to vote on Bill 10, how then am I a factor?
It is a dissater and waste of resources. N Westerners shall die will a big NO to bill 10.